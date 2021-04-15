YGGDRASH Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $7.34 million and approximately $80,682.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00066500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00019251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $464.32 or 0.00739271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00088990 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00033014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00038068 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

