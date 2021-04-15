YF Link Market Capitalization Tops $16.35 Million (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for about $317.40 or 0.00504142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a market capitalization of $16.35 million and approximately $389,591.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YF Link has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00069509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $473.24 or 0.00751675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00089491 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00033023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00038360 BTC.

About YF Link

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

