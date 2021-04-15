YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Holdings Cut by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in YETI were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in YETI by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $83.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.66. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The firm had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

