Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 153,624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,871,267 shares.The stock last traded at $59.99 and had previously closed at $62.85.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Yandex in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 179.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at $218,989,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Yandex by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,242 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth about $40,287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yandex by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,364,000 after buying an additional 573,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

