Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 153,624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,871,267 shares.The stock last traded at $59.99 and had previously closed at $62.85.
YNDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Yandex in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 179.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at $218,989,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Yandex by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,242 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth about $40,287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yandex by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,364,000 after buying an additional 573,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.
About Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)
Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.
See Also: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.