XSGD (XSGD) Market Cap Reaches $33.03 Million

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001168 BTC on major exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $33.03 million and $244,592.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00067761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.34 or 0.00272748 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $478.92 or 0.00757970 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00024021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,151.90 or 0.99947333 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $534.88 or 0.00846528 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 46,079,140 coins and its circulating supply is 44,748,045 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

