Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Xiaomi from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Xiaomi from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Xiaomi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of XIACF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. 9,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,513. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. Xiaomi has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.76.

Xiaomi Corporation, an Internet company, provides hardware, software, and Internet services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

