Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Down 49.7% in March

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the March 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xcel Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Xcel Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.02.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston Brand, the Halston Heritage, and the C Wonder brands.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.