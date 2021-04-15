World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.82 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $56.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.46. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $61.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WWE. Barclays began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cfra lowered World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.