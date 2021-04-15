Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Workday by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,990,810,000 after buying an additional 106,280 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,116,459,000 after purchasing an additional 304,728 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,978,000 after purchasing an additional 422,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,390,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,799,000 after purchasing an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.22.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $19,937,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 419,526 shares of company stock worth $106,499,213 over the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $259.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.57 and a 200-day moving average of $236.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.96 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

