Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Sells $19,937,580.00 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $19,937,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WDAY opened at $259.85 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Workday by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,990,810,000 after purchasing an additional 106,280 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,459,000 after buying an additional 304,728 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,978,000 after buying an additional 422,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,390,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,799,000 after acquiring an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. UBS Group dropped their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.22.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

