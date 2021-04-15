Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $140.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WING. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.75.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $135.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.27 and a 200 day moving average of $135.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $96.13 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,448,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $457,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,997,000 after buying an additional 56,529 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,056,000 after buying an additional 56,436 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,053,000 after buying an additional 122,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,435,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.