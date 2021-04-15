WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Raised to $32.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.45.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $28.53 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.32, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,933,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,661,000 after buying an additional 680,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,270,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,804,000 after buying an additional 659,501 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,042,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,503,000 after buying an additional 308,123 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,720,000 after buying an additional 1,168,626 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after buying an additional 225,035 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

