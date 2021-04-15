Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$6.50 at Scotiabank

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WCP. Raymond James upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.27.

TSE WCP traded down C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,523. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a PE ratio of -1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.17 and a 12 month high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.4516014 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

