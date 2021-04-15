Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WTBDY. Peel Hunt downgraded Whitbread from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of WTBDY opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

