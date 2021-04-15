Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter.

MNP stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

