West Oak Capital LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $59.35 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $59.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.74.

