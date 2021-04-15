Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 36,342 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,342 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 110,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE DMF opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $9.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.