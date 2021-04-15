Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,010 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 60,077 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 99,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $888,000. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ULH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.97. The company has a market cap of $711.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $385.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.70 million. Analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 19.72%.

Universal Logistics Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.