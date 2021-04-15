Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.11% of EVI Industries worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,709 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EVI Industries by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the last quarter. 31.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVI Industries stock opened at $28.05 on Thursday. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $343.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.11 and a beta of 1.05.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

