Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 162,968 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Party City Holdco worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRTY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 411,130 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,449,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 9.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 263,051 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 1,038.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 106,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 4.26. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $9.21.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $648.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.10 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%. Analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

