Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 632 Shares of Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Barrons 400 ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Barrons 400 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period.

BFOR stock opened at $57.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average is $50.40. Barrons 400 ETF has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $58.27.

