Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TUR. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,030,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 558.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 96,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 82,212 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TUR stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

