Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s current price.

WRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $79.49 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $79.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.57.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 51.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 31,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth about $842,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 715,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,901,000 after purchasing an additional 22,546 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

