Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $60.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close.

HXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of HXL stock opened at $56.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $64.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,027,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,443,000 after acquiring an additional 952,516 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,315 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,926,000 after purchasing an additional 224,998 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.