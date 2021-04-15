Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

NYSE WRI opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $27.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 97,181.8% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

