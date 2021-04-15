Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The ONE Group Hospitality (STKS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ: STKS):

4/10/2021 – The ONE Group Hospitality was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

4/9/2021 – The ONE Group Hospitality was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

4/2/2021 – The ONE Group Hospitality was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

4/1/2021 – The ONE Group Hospitality was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

3/25/2021 – The ONE Group Hospitality had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – The ONE Group Hospitality had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $3.50 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – The ONE Group Hospitality had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $4.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

STKS opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. Equities analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

