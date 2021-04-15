Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) recently:

4/8/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/29/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd.. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

3/26/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

3/25/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/24/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

3/23/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was downgraded by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

3/23/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $18.20 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was downgraded by analysts at 86 Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

TME stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 295,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,621,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 416,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 37,557 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,274,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,261.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,865 shares in the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.