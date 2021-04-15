Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,973 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,257 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.27% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $44.81. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $132.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

SASR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.