Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,728 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.16% of Myers Industries worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Myers Industries by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,722,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Myers Industries by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,826.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $20.84 on Thursday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $751.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.83 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

MYE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.