Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Celanese by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Celanese by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,956,000 after acquiring an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 533,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,583 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CE opened at $153.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $155.62.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.74.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

