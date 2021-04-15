Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,870 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in QCR were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,471,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in QCR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in QCR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in QCR by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

QCRH opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.13.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

