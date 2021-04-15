Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $9,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 79.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of OC stock opened at $95.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.19. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $97.81. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OC. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.