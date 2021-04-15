Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 325 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $302.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.39. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.34 and a twelve month high of $315.88. The company has a market capitalization of $862.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.28.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $54,687.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at $294,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,505,631 shares of company stock worth $418,830,056. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

