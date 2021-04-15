Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 219 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

