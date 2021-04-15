Wedbush Weighs in on PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.71. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PFSI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.70. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $879,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $658,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and have sold 295,679 shares valued at $18,417,510. 21.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

