Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $24.52 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

