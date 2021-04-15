Wedbush Raises UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target to $75.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.74% from the stock’s current price.
UFPI has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $81.51.
In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $514,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,896,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,399,897.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.
About UFP Industries
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
