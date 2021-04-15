Wedbush Raises UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target to $75.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.74% from the stock’s current price.

UFPI has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $81.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $514,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,896,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,399,897.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

