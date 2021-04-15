Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $8.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.55 EPS.
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%.
GBT stock opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,324,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period.
About Global Blood Therapeutics
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.
