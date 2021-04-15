Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $8.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.55 EPS.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GBT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.05.

GBT stock opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,324,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.