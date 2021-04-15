WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.99-4.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.02.
NYSE WEC opened at $93.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.39. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About WEC Energy Group
WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.
