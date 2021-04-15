WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.99-4.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.02.

NYSE WEC opened at $93.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.39. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.08.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

