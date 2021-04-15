Watsco (WSO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Watsco to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, analysts expect Watsco to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WSO opened at $276.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.47 and a 200-day moving average of $239.85. Watsco has a 52 week low of $144.16 and a 52 week high of $281.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

