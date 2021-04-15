Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Purchases 3,260 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 28,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 265,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,540,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.25. 19,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,711. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

