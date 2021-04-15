Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.06.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $320,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,242.1% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 120,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 114,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

