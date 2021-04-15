Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Update

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the March 15th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMMVY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays cut shares of Wal-Mart de México from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WMMVY opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. Wal-Mart de México has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $34.82.

Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 2,088 Bodega AurrerÃ¡ discount stores, 287 Walmart hypermarkets, 89 Superama supermarkets, and 164 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

