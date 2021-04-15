Wagerr Market Capitalization Tops $23.87 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wagerr has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $23.87 million and approximately $56,021.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00020825 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 215,935,862 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

