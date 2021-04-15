Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €295.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €230.00 ($270.59).

VOW3 stock opened at €234.10 ($275.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €212.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €164.20. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion and a PE ratio of 13.98.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

