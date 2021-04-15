Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €277.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €277.00 ($325.88) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €236.38 ($278.09).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €234.10 ($275.41) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €212.47 and a 200-day moving average of €164.20. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

