Volex (LON:VLX) PT Raised to GBX 430 at Canaccord Genuity

Volex (LON:VLX) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Volex stock opened at GBX 364.60 ($4.76) on Thursday. Volex has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125.75 ($1.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 391.50 ($5.11). The company has a market cap of £572.61 million and a PE ratio of 35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 332.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 296.60.

In other Volex news, insider Peter Westmacott acquired 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 339 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £20,001 ($26,131.43).

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

