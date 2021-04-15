VMware (NYSE:VMW) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

VMware (NYSE:VMW) was downgraded by Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VMW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.58.
Shares of VMW opened at $155.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware has a 52 week low of $121.78 and a 52 week high of $161.95.
In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $4,714,728.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,767,671.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,105 shares of company stock valued at $15,668,712 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth $520,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
