VMware (NYSE:VMW) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

VMware (NYSE:VMW) was downgraded by Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VMW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.58.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW opened at $155.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware has a 52 week low of $121.78 and a 52 week high of $161.95.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $4,714,728.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,767,671.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,105 shares of company stock valued at $15,668,712 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth $520,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.