VMware (NYSE:VMW) Given “Neutral” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has a $175.00 target price on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VMW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of VMware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cleveland Research cut shares of VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of VMware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.58.

VMW stock opened at $155.49 on Wednesday. VMware has a 12 month low of $121.78 and a 12 month high of $161.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.71 and a 200-day moving average of $135.18.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,105 shares of company stock valued at $15,668,712 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth about $1,453,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in VMware by 13.0% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in VMware by 76.9% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

