Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 73.5% from the March 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Vizsla Silver stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.41. 201,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.17. Vizsla Silver has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

